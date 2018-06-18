FDNY: Young boy started fire that injured 20 firefighters on Staten Island

EMBED </>More Videos

A weekend fire that injured 20 firefighters was set by a young boy playing with a lighter, officials said.

Eyewitness News
NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) --
Officials said they determined a weekend fire that injured 20 firefighters was set by a young boy playing with a lighter.

The FDNY firefighters were injured Saturday night in the 5-alarm fire that ripped through multiple buildings in the 200 block of Steinway Avenue in New Springville. At least 250 firefighters, EMTs and paramedics responded to the scene to get the blaze under control.

Officials said Monday the fire was started when a young boy set fire to combustible materials near the building. He was playing with a lighter when he set the unidentified materials on fire, the FDNY said.

The boy left the fire burning unattended for an unknown amount of time. The fire was in an advanced stage by the time crews arrived.

Four of the injured firefighters were taken to the hospital in serious condition and the rest were treated for minor injuries. No civilians were injured.

Authorities said fire marshals will talk to the child about fire danger.
EMBED More News Videos

Citizen App video shows a massive fire burning through multiple buildings in the New Springville section of Staten Island.


----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefirefighter injuredfdnyNew SpringvilleNew York CityStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News