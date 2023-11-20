Traffic on FDR Drive caused by tractor trailer that got stuck under overpass

Officials say the vehicle got stuck at around 2:30 a.m. Monday, heading south near 90th Street.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A large tractor trailer is causing traffic on the FDR Drive after it got stuck under an overpass.

Officials say the vehicle got stuck at around 2:30 a.m. Monday, heading south near 90th Street.

Citizen App video shows cars being allowed to pass the tractor trailer. Several lanes have been closed since then.

Debris was littered all around the tractor trailer in the overpass.

Officials will need to offload the vehicle, pull it out from the overpass, and clean up the debris before traffic can resume as normal.

All traffic on the FDR Drive is being diverted off at 96th Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

