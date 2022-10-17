Vendor selling lemonade attacked at Feast of San Gennaro in NYC

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A vendor at the Feast of San Gennaro was attacked -- apparently for selling lemonade.

Police said Monday that the 29-year-old victim was selling beverages at the festival last month when he was approached by a stranger.

The suspect reportedly mocked the vendor saying, "children sell lemonade."

The encounter escalated and the suspect threw a glass bottle at the vendor's head.

The man suffered cuts to his face and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the attacker who ran away from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

