Arrest made after FedEx driver shot while delivering packages in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man wanted in the shooting of a FedEx driver in Brooklyn earlier this month is under arrest.

The delivery service driver was shot in the back at the Van Dyke Houses on Dumont Avenue and Powell Street in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn on Dec. 7.

On Tuesday, police announced the individual wanted in the shooting was arrested Monday night.



Jvon Johnson, 24, was charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

He is on parole and was released from jail last year on an assault charge. He has at least eight prior arrests.

Police said victim was seen going into the building to make a delivery. As he exited, the 44-year-old was shot at close range.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say it appears the shooting was targeted, but the incident is currently under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Authorities shut down illegal club with 160 people inside
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Sheriff's deputies shut down an illegal club in Queens early Sunday.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brownsvillebrooklynnew york cityfedexshootingdelivery servicedriver
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
WH COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
Father charged with murder of daughter, leaving body in NYC park
Driver plows into grandma, boy in stroller in NYC crosswalk, flees scene
Woman who left job, marriage for 'Pharma Bro' says she did it for love
Mayor unveils new citywide campaign called 'NYC Vaccine for All'
Man who jumped down plane's slide with dog said PTSD prompted the move
Show More
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2021
Cuomo says NY hospitals, labs to test for UK variant
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
COVID Live Updates: NJ sees 1st day over 100 deaths since June 3
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
More TOP STORIES News