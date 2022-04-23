Automotive

FedEx driver sets record for the greatest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge

FedEx delivery van makes record setting 260-mile trip

NEW YORK CITY -- A 'Bright-Drop' driver has set the Guinness world record for the greatest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge.

'Bright-Drop' is a subsidiary of general motors that makes commercial electric delivery vans.

Driver Stephen Marlin completed the 260-mile trip from New York City to Washington D.C.

He drove a Zevo-600 formerly known as the Bright-Drop E-V-600.



The accomplishment was a collaboration with Fed-Ex.

The trip wasn't just to set a record, but the vehicle had an actual delivery to make.

It dropped off sustainable cleaning products to an organic market in Washington D.C.

