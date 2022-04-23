FedEx driver sets record for the greatest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11776848" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say David Bonola had an on-and-off relationship with the victim, 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.

NEW YORK CITY -- A 'Bright-Drop' driver has set the Guinness world record for the greatest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge.'Bright-Drop' is a subsidiary of general motors that makes commercial electric delivery vans.Driver Stephen Marlin completed the 260-mile trip from New York City to Washington D.C.He drove a Zevo-600 formerly known as the Bright-Drop E-V-600.The accomplishment was a collaboration with Fed-Ex.The trip wasn't just to set a record, but the vehicle had an actual delivery to make.It dropped off sustainable cleaning products to an organic market in Washington D.C.----------