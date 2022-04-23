FedEx driver sets record for the greatest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge

'Bright-Drop' is a subsidiary of general motors that makes commercial electric delivery vans.
Driver Stephen Marlin completed the 260-mile trip from New York City to Washington D.C.
He drove a Zevo-600 formerly known as the Bright-Drop E-V-600.
The accomplishment was a collaboration with Fed-Ex.
The trip wasn't just to set a record, but the vehicle had an actual delivery to make.
It dropped off sustainable cleaning products to an organic market in Washington D.C.
ALSO READ | Handyman David Bonola arrested in case of murdered Queens mother stabbed more than 55 times
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube