covid-19

FEMA overwhelmed by calls on 1st day to apply for COVID funeral assistance

By Tami Luhby and Liz Stark, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

FEMA overwhelmed by calls on 1st day to apply COVID funeral assistance

Families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 can now get help with funeral expenses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, though the program got off to a bumpy start.

The agency launched on Monday a hotline -- 844-684-6333 -- to apply for up to $9,000 in assistance per burial.

While FEMA has aided families with disaster-related burial costs in the past, the COVID-19 effort is the largest of its type. Some $2 billion was allocated as part of the $900 billion relief deal Congress approved in December, while the Democrats' $1.9 trillion package last month bolstered it by providing the agency with an additional $50 billion to use for coronavirus-related costs.

The program's debut was marked by busy signals and "technical issues," the agency said Monday, noting it had received "thousands of calls" on its first day of operation.

"We ask that applicants be patient as we work to correct these issues and have all their important documents ready when they call to apply," FEMA said. "Please know there is no deadline to apply and applicants will have the ability to open a case."

RELATED: FEMA accepting applications for up to $9K for COVID-19 funeral expenses

While the agency has "done funeral assistance in disasters, we've never done anything at this scale or scope," acting Administrator Robert Fenton told Congress last month.

FEMA opted to register applicants by phone rather than online because of the sensitive nature of the program.

"Right now, our focus is empathy when we talk about individuals that have lost loved ones. We want to make sure that we do it in an empathetic way," Fenton said. "We think that again with empathy being the priority, we want to be able to case manage and have that human-to-human interaction as we do this."
To qualify, the death must have occurred in the US or its territories, and funeral expenses must have been incurred after January 20, 2020. The death certificate must indicate that the death was attributed to or likely caused by COVID-19 or coronavirus-like symptoms.



While the applicant must be a US citizen or legal resident, there is no requirement that the deceased person meet this criteria.

Covered expenses include the transfer of remains, burial plot, casket, clergy services, cremation and headstone, among other costs. But the aid will be reduced if the applicant received benefits from burial or funeral insurance or financial assistance from other sources.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both New York Democrats, have been pushing for the aid since the pandemic began ravaging their state in March 2020.

"We started fighting for burial relief a year ago, after Elmcor told us families were choosing between burying their loved ones with dignity and paying rent," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Monday, referring to a New York City-based non-profit group. "Today, those families will finally start to see some relief. Thank you to @SenSchumer for his partnership on this effort."

More than 562,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the US.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfemacoronavirustechnologyfuneralu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
COVID-19
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
COVID Updates: Daily infections rising 10+% in 35 states
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News