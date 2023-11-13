Documentary aims to save lives through awareness of fentanyl epidemic

Sandy Kenyon has more on the new documentary.

A new documentary is taking a closer look at the fentanyl epidemic, as it grows deadlier every day.

The death of Robert De Niro's grandson, 19-year-old Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, has focused new attention of the threat posed by the drug that is cheap and highly addictive.

Rodriguez may not have even been aware he was consuming fentanyl because it is often laced with other drugs.

"Most people who die from fentanyl don't know they took fentanyl," said Charlie Minn, the director of "Fentanyl Unlimited."

During his State of the Union address, President Biden said on average fentanyl kills more than "70,000 Americans" each year. But no statistic can capture the horror of a fentanyl overdose the same way a video can.

In the documentary, we see Stefanie Turner record her 19-year-old son, Tucker Roe, as he overdoses on fentanyl.

"I'm videotaping this so he remembers what has happened right now," Turner said. "C'mon Tuck. Mama needs you buddy. C'mon!"

Roe survived the overdose, only to die six months later after another overdose.

"Fentanyl is poison... You can't taste it, smell it, or see it so when I tell you it's a huge problem, that might be the understatement of the century," said Minn.

Minn is a fan of Prince and first learned of fentanyl when it was listed as the artist's cause of death.

"The whole point of this documentary... is to save lives through education, information, and awareness," said Minn.

"Fentanyl Unlimted" is streaming now.

RELATED | '2 Milligrams: Fatal Dose': The crisis of fentanyl, America's hidden killer

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.