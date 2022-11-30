New York City Mayor Adams to travel to Qatar for FIFA World Cup

Adams will pay for the trip out of his own pocket, he says

New York City Mayor Eric Adams plans to travel to Qatar for the World Cup ahead of his trip to Greece for a summit on antisemitism.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be among the at least one million fans expected to fill the stands throughout this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Adams will be in Qatar from Thursday to Sunday, to observe the World Cup as New York and New Jersey prepare to host the tournament in 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

He says he's paying for the trip out of his own pocket. While there, he said he plans to speak with officials and organizers.

For the first time, the hosting responsibilities of the 2026 World Cup will be shared by three different countries. Both Mexico and Canada will hold games along with the U.S.

Controversy has followed FIFA for decades, especially with their decision to host this year's world cup in Qatar.

The US Men's National Soccer Team was victorious in Tuesday's do-or-die match against Iran, but ahead of the game political tensions ran high.

The US will advance to the round of 16. Adams did not say whether he would be in attendance at their game against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Ahead of his trip to Qatar, Adams will be in Greece Wednesday for a summit against antisemitism.

