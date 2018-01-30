7 ON YOUR SIDE

Why filing your taxes today makes dollars and sense

EMBED </>More Videos

Nina Pineda reports on the benefits of filing your taxes early.

By and Steve J. Livingstone
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Today is tax day. Sort of. Monday, January 29th is the first day we can file our taxes. But when people think of tax day you probably think mid April. This year, we get a couple extra days, the filing deadline is Tuesday, April 17th. That's 78 days from now.

But there are a few big reasons you should start filing your taxes today. For one, procrastinating doesn't pay. According to the IRS, an estimated 80 percent of tax filers are getting a refund this year. That's eight out of 10 people. Wow!

And last year, the average refund was $2,763. Think of what you could do with that money. That could pay off a credit card bill, a car or mortgage payment. You could spend it, save it or invest it. The longer you wait to get your refund, the longer you're giving the government what amounts to a zero interest loan.

In addition to getting your money sooner, according to MagnifyMoney.com, it can also help you stop tax fraud before it starts. The earlier you file means the less time a scammer will have to file for your refund check. And take it from us, if you're scammed, it'll take additional months to finally get your refund.

If you wind up owing on your taxes, preparing your taxes early also makes sense. Remember, you don't have to pay till the tax deadline, April 17th. But the earlier you know you owe gives you more time to start saving now to pay it off in April.

And, as we get closer to the deadline, remember, if you get a call or an email from someone who says they're from the IRS saying you owe back taxes it's a scam. The IRS will never email you or phone you, they do business by mail.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxes7 On Your Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
New Jersey sting catches 29 unlicensed movers
7 On Your Side: Protecting yourself against 'shimming'
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
More 7 On Your Side
PERSONAL FINANCE
7 On Your Side: Protecting yourself against 'shimming'
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
NJ college student denied diploma over financial aid fight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News