Winning ticket sold in North Carolina for $350 million Powerball jackpot

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- One winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Saturday night's $350 million Powerball jackpot.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 1 were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52. The Powerball was 8 and the Power Play was 2X.

The lump sum payment before taxes would be about $221 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, so the prize jumped to a whopping $475 million.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night right before Eyewitness News at 11. The next Powerball drawing airs Wednesday before Eyewitness News at 11.

The numbers were 07-08-26-65-67, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

Two lucky winners -- one in New York and one in New Jersey -- won runner-up prizes of $1 million dollars.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

