3 brothers and 1 baby killed in fast moving Bronx fire

A fatal fire in the Bronx claimed the lives of three brothers and one baby, now investigators are trying to determine the cause of that fire.

CASTLE HILL, The Bronx (WABC) -- A fatal fire in the Bronx claimed the lives of three brothers and one baby, now investigators are trying to determine the cause of that fire.

The fast-moving fire broke out early Sunday morning on Quimby Avenue in the Castle Hill neighborhood of the Bronx.

"There was hands banging at the window, 'hey Allah, hey Allah' - the window burst into flames and the screaming stopped," said neighbor Merlyn Persaud.

Ring camera footage captured the raging fire.

The three brothers 12-year-old Mohammed Waleed Ahmed, 10-year-old Kalheed Waleed Ban Saleh, and 22-year-old Ahmed Saleh died along with 10-month-old Barah Saleh, the daughter of the oldest brother.

The family's next-door neighbor, who could feel the heat from the wild flames, was able to rescue two family members.

"Once I heard her, I opened the window and I grabbed her and the kid inside my house," said Imlaque Chowdhury.

The multi-generational family from Yemen all lived in the home. The father and another member of the family survived and are in critical condition.

More than 100 firefighters and emergency services personnel responded to the scene.

City Hall promised to help the family with funeral arrangements.

The fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

ALSO READ | Nearly 100 evacuated after underground Hell's Kitchen homeless encampment catches fire

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.