  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Nearly 100 evacuated after underground Hell's Kitchen homeless encampment catches fire

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, October 30, 2022 1:34AM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least 100 people were evacuated after an underground homeless encampment in Hell's Kitchen caught on fire Saturday evening.

The encampment was three levels below a hotel-turned-homeless shelter, and 25 feet above the tracks of Amtrak's Empire line.

Two people were hospitalized and three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters had to coordinate with Amtrak to ensure no trains would pass through and kill power to the tracks. Then, they struggled to reach the underground location with their hoses.

ALSO READ | Thousands of officers to patrol subway system as focus shifts to mentally ill

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.