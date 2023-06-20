Brooklyn fire: Firefighters pull off dramatic rope rescue after heavy blaze in Park Slope building

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters pulled off a dramatic rope rescue early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn.

It happened after flames broke out inside an apartment building on 16th Street and 8th Avenue in the Park Slope neighborhood.

One person was rescued from the top floor of the building and scaled down the rear.

Heavy flames shot from the floor, which prompted the daring rescue.

The person is being evaluated at the scene.

