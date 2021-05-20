FDNY fights all-hands fire at Brooklyn commercial building

By Eyewitness News
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brooklyn Thursday evening.

News Copter 7 was over the all-hands fire at 284 Kingsland Ave in Greenpoint, that started just after 5 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Officials say all workers in the building were evacuated.


They say three firefighters were taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

According to the FDNY, the fire was extinguished and placed under control just before 6:30 p.m.

Kingsland Avenue was shut down between Norman Avenue and Nassau Avenue.

