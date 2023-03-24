A good Samaritan helped save the lives of several children trapped in a burning building in East New York on Friday.

Good Samaritan climbs building to help rescue children from fire in East New York, Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A good Samaritan helped save the lives of several children trapped in a burning building in East New York on Friday.

Juan, also known to friends as "Spiderman," rushed to the aid of a family yelling for help from the second floor of the building.

He was in the process of moving furniture into his new apartment when he heard the screams.

Neighbors saw Juan climb up the building and help a man pass down children from the window one by one.

He helped rescue three children ranging in age from a 3-month-old baby to a 4-year-old before he lost his footing on the side of the building.

Firefighters were able to rescue the parents and one other child from the window after extending a tower ladder.

The fire started on the top floor of a building on Hendrix Street between Sutter and Blake avenues just before noon.

There were six civilians and one firefighter taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

7 ON YOUR SIDE: How to foil check washing fraud before it costs you thousands

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip