Fire burns through food pantry in Piscataway, New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire burned through a food pantry in Piscataway, New Jersey.

It happened early Wednesday morning on New Market Road.

The building is next to a church, but the fire does not appear to have spread.

New Market Road is closed between McKinnon and Union streets due to the fire department activity.

So far, there is no word on any injuries.

