At least 2 injured when fire breaks out at Queens hospital

Video from Citizen App showed heavy, dark smoke spewing from St. John's Episcopal Hospital around 5 p.m.
Flames were reported from the roof of the hospital.
The emergency room was evacuated and everyone else sheltered in place.
At least two civilians suffered minor injuries.
The fire was under control shortly after 6 p.m.
