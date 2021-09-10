At least 2 injured when fire breaks out at Queens hospital

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to a large fire at a hospital in Queens on Friday evening.

Video from Citizen App showed heavy, dark smoke spewing from St. John's Episcopal Hospital around 5 p.m.

Flames were reported from the roof of the hospital.

The emergency room was evacuated and everyone else sheltered in place.



At least two civilians suffered minor injuries.

The fire was under control shortly after 6 p.m.

The investigations found that that an emergency power off switch was accidentally pressed since a plastic guard was missing.



