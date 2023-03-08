1 firefighter reportedly injured in Woodside, Queens house fire

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze tearing through a private home in Queens Tuesday night.

The FDNY responded to the scene at 37-18 59th Street in Woodside shortly before 10 p.m.

They found the home fully engulfed with smoke affecting nearby buildings.

The NYPD is on scene.

One firefighter was reportedly injured in the fire. There's no word yet on any condition.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

