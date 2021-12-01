Explosion and fire leave 6 injured, dozens homeless in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11282289" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video has been released of two men who posed as NYPD officers to tie-up and rob homeowners in the Bronx.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An explosion blew through the lower levels of a home in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn, injuring six and leaving dozens homeless.The blast, which was caught on camera, collapsed the first floor of the Vermont Street home into the cellar just after midnight.Six residents were treated for remarkably minor injuries, two of them taken to Brookdale University Hospital.The other four were treated at the scene.Some 54 residents of adjoining buildings were left temporarily homeless as firefighters battled the flames."It was extending to the exposures 2 and 4 of the adjoining buildings, and also it was wrapping around," said FDNY Deputy Chief Patrick Sherian. "We had a building on Jamaica Avenue. It was running up the rear of that building, so we had to do searches, evacuate."This morning Eyewitness News caught up with several residents trying to keep warm on an MTA bus.Edwin Rodriguez told Eyewitness News he smelled gas yesterday."I complained about the gas leak earlier in the afternoon," he said. "They ignored it and this was the result. It was a gas leak. I smelled it when I got home from work. I reported it. They ignored it and this was the result. This is what we get.""Everybody kept saying they smelled gas," said Mychelle Grullon, another resident. "They smelled gas, but nobody went to figure out, like, 'Where's it coming from? Why is it happening? How to stop it.' And then now this happens, and now a bunch of us don't have somewhere to sleep."The blast blew off the building's front door and sent other debris across Vermont Street.Firefighters searched the debris using drones and thermal imaging cameras, making sure all the building's occupants were accounted for.The Buildings Department will evaluate the structural integrity of the attached homes.Meantime, the Christmas tree in Mr. Rodriguez's apartment was still lit up, but the window in front of it shattered.He described how he grabbed his three-year-old daughter and raced out of the building."I took everybody out," he said. "My daughters went without no socks, no sneakers, nothing. I just took her, and we just ran out."He and his family have not been allowed to go back in and were being taken to a hotel.The FDNY is trying to determine if a boiler malfunction caused this but they are still investigating.----------