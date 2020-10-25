2 dead, at least 7 injured -- including a firefighter -- in Camden apartment fire

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- Officials said two people are dead and at least seven are injured, including a firefighter, following a fire at a Camden apartment early Sunday.

Firefighters were called out to the 3400 block of Cramer Street around 3:15 a.m. for reports of people trapped inside a burning building.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they saw flames shooting from the building and a person jumping from the third floor.

Shortly after, firefighters said a second alarm was struck, and firefighters and EMS units from surrounding towns were called in to assist.

The Camden Fire Department Chief Michael Harper said firefighters had to rescue several people from the burning building.

One person was pronounced dead here on the scene.

Seven more were taken to Cooper University Hospital. Once they became overloaded, firefighters sent one more person across the river to Jefferson's burn unit.

ALSO READ | Man accused of torching his old apartment during standoff

One of the victims is a firefighter; Harper said he has a shoulder injury.
About 20-30 people lived in the building. They're out of their homes and Harper said the Red Cross and office of emergency management are here helping them find a place to stay.

Meanwhile, the fire marshal is on the scene now investigating a cause. Harper said this might have been arson.

"Some Information coming in now that's making us think it could be suspicious in nature, but it's so early in the fire guys are still inside putting out hotspots," he said.

While firefighters were battling the fire, another one broke out a few blocks away on High Street.

Harper said it's been an impossible morning, dealing with the worst fire his department has dealt with in years.

ALSO READ | 20-year-old Indiana Univ. student shot, killed by stray bullet in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

"He had a massive, massive heart. He loved people a lot," his father told Eyewitness News.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden countyfatal firedeadly fireapartment firefirefighter injured
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AOC to join voters on day 2 of early voting in NY
COVID Updates: Russia falling behind on vaccine trials
Tropical Storm Zeta forms, remnants could impact NYC area
Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes 1st Black U.S. prelate
Longtime NYC barbershop closing due to the pandemic
Surging COVID cases color White House race in closing days
Stray bullet kills 20-year-old college student visiting New York City
Show More
AccuWeather: Cooler with clouds and sun
Man accused of torching his old apartment during standoff
VP Pence's chief of staff, top adviser both test positive for coronavirus
Man rescued after sidewalk collapses in the Bronx
Subway shove suspect facing other charges, incident under investigation
More TOP STORIES News