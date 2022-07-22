Firefighters battling multi-alarm apartment building fire in East Orange, NJ

The fire broke out in the apartment building on Prospect Street just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Sections collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze.
Residents were evacuated, it is unknown if any were injured.
Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene.
"I seen people running up the street to Prospect Street, and they're like, 'There's a fire! There's a fire in the back of the building!'" said one man. "And I went out on my fire escape, and that's when seen the building go up in flames."
East Orange Mayor Ted Green arrived on scene a short time ago, said he has no information on injuries.
There were initial reports of two firefighters taken to University Hospital in Newark to be checked out.
The mayor did not have any information on that.
This breaking story will be updated.
