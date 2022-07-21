Surfer bit by shark on Fire Island; Heat wave continues to grip Tri-State area

Surfer bit by shark on Fire Island; extreme heat continues to grip Tri-State

LONG BEACH, NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- With temperatures soaring into the 90s, the beach sure does seem appealing for Thursday.

There have been six reports of shark bites across Long Island since June 30th.


The latest was Wednesday night when a 16-year-old surfer was bitten 20 yards out from Kismet Beach on Fire Island.

He was bitten on his right foot, suffering an approximate four-inch cut.

He was able to walk out of the water and was taken by Saltaire Fire Rescue to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment.

Also, a dead great white shark also washed up ashore in Quogue in the Hamptons Wednesday.

Experts say the warmer and cleaner waters mean sharks are getting closer to shore than they used to.

Lifeguards are trained to spot sharks' distinctive fins.


Governor Kathy Hochul says New York State beaches have increased staffing.

They're also launching drones and helicopters to monitor shark activity.

But, if you're staying in the house close to the air conditioning Con Ed and PSEG want customers to help them keep things cool.

Crews have been out trying to make sure the grid stands up to the increased demand, and our local utilities are asking you to consider making some changes, like lowering the shades, closing doors to unoccupied rooms, and running appliances early in the morning or late at night.



If you are like some people who set the thermostat to Arctic Circle, you may not want to hear this:


"We really need the public to be active participants in moving their thermostat to 78 degrees. That's enough to keep them cool, but not so cool that it's going to really have an impact on the system," said Zachary Iscol, NYC OEM Commissioner.

"Honestly, I'm just trying to stay cool. Trying to stay inside as much as I can because the heat is overwhelming," a resident said.

