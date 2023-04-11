Fire generating large plumes of smoke in Jersey City impacting Hudson Bergen Light Rail service

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (WABC) -- A fire near train tracks is affecting New Jersey Transit light rail service in Jersey City Tuesday afternoon.

The latest information from NJ Transit:

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service is suspended in both directions between Liberty State Park and Danforth Station due to fire department activity near Richard Street.

HBLR: Hudson Bergen Light Rail service is bypassing Richard St Station due to fire department activity.

You can follow the latest updates at njtransit.com.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

