Fire ravages through Mount Vernon building, good Samaritan alerts residents inside

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- A fire ravaged through all three floors and the roof of a building in Mount Vernon.

Officials say the fire started in the building on Mount Vernon Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A good Samaritan ran into burning building to alert residents inside about the blaze.

The man who ran into the building, Ryen Woollery, says he was coming home from work when he saw heavy smoke and fire.

"I saw a lady and a man and two kids so I said, 'Get out of the building fast because there is a fire.' Then, I came back downstairs and was shouting, 'Fire!', Woollery said.

No one was injured in the fire.

