Firefighters battle flames engulfing building in Paterson

John Del Giorno is over the scene of a house fire in Paterson, New Jersey in NewsCopter 7.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a building in Paterson, New Jersey.

Officials arrived at the three-story building on North 7th Street and Temple Street at around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say at least one firefighter is being treated for injuries.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as smoke billowed from the top of the building.

Authorities say this building has apartment units on the second and third floors and a supermarket on the first floor.

