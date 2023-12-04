Firefighters battle flames engulfing building in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a building in Paterson, New Jersey.
Officials arrived at the three-story building on North 7th Street and Temple Street at around 6:30 a.m.
Officials say at least one firefighter is being treated for injuries.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as smoke billowed from the top of the building.
Authorities say this building has apartment units on the second and third floors and a supermarket on the first floor.
