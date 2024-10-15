Fire rages through several homes in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A massive fire is raging through several homes in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday.

The fire started at 5:21 p.m. at Montgomery Avenue at Avon Avenue, fire officials said.

Homes nearby are being evacuated as the fire rapidly continues to spread.

Multiple trees around the house have also caught on fire.

There are no word on injuries.

