Jogger saves family from house fire in South Brunswick, New Jersey

A jogger noticed smoke and alerted a family that their house was on fire in New Jersey.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family in South Brunswick was woken up by a jogger passing by to find their home was on fire early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire started in the garage of the home on Kingsley Road around 6 a.m.

Neighbors saw the smoke and called authorities.

Fire officials say a father and four children in were home at the time.

Their mother was not home because she was working the overnight shift.

Authorities said fire alarms did not go off in the home.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

