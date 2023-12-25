Fire underneath train causes smoke to fill subway station in Downtown Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A fire broke out underneath a subway train in Brooklyn Sunday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of train fire on the A and C Line at High Street and Cadman Plaza in Downtown Brooklyn.

Smoke filled the subway station as commuters excited the train. Four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

The fire remains under investigation, but firefighters believe trash on the tracks caused the fire as the train pulled up to the station.

By 7:40 p.m., the fire was placed under control.

