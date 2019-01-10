FIRE

Fire tears through classroom of Hebrew Academy on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from the school in Nassau County.

Eyewitness News
LAWRENCE, Nassau County (WABC) --
A fire broke out at an elementary school on Long Island Thursday morning, causing officials to cancel classes until further notice.

It started around 3 a.m. inside the second floor of the Hebrew Academy of Five Towns and Rockaway on Washington Avenue in Lawrence.

"It was confined to one classroom, a large classroom," said Chief Edward Kohler of Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department. "A little extension to the hallway and a little extension to the outside of the building when the flames came out the windows."

Firefighters reported heavy smoke throughout the building.

"It was a textbook operation. The members did a really good job," Kohler said. "They had smoke. They had to find the fire. There was a lot of hose stretching through hallways upstairs and ultimately to the classroom that was on fire."

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Firefighters later determined that power strips in the computer server room caught fire. Officials have ruled the fire accidental.

Damage was limited to the server room and the adjacent classroom.

There will be no school for students of the lower school Thursday.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firebuilding fireLawrenceNassau County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Deaths of 2 men in Queens fire ruled double homicide
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Upper West Side fire
11 homeless after 2-alarm fire tears through Queens home
Fire engulfs New Jersey house in flames, injuring 1
More fire
Top Stories
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in Bronx
Deaths of 2 men in Queens fire ruled double homicide
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in North America to fix air bags
Naked man ID'd in wrong way chase through 2 states
Concrete slab falls from UES building into apartments
California surfer survives shark attack, gets 50 stitches
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio delivers State of the City address
Show More
Teen stabbed behind Long Island Burger King
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
Sources: Man whose death led to protests had spinal meningitis
Sentencing for man who hailed cab while woman died in car fire
Trump threatens emergency declaration ahead of border visit
More News