FDNY battles blaze inside East Village apartment building in Tompkins Square Park

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- FDNY battled an early morning fire in Tompkins Square Park in the East Village on Wednesday.
The fire broke out sometime before 5:30 a.m. on Avenue A at St. Mark's Place.
Firefighters had their tower ladders extended up to the roof of the building.
Damage was reported on the first and second floors of the apartment building.
A lithium-ion battery was recovered from the second floor, although the official cause of the fire is not yet known.
The flames appeared to be knocked down by 6:15 a.m., but there were traffic delays reported in the area due to the fire department activity.
So far, there is no report of any injuries.
