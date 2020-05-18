Fire tears through Flushing home killing 1 man

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A man has died after flames raced through a home in Queens.
The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Sunday at a home on 96th Street in Flushing.
Flames could be seen shooting through a top-floor window.
A woman at the home told firefighters her son was trapped upstairs.
That's where the 57-year-old man was discovered. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he later died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
