Fire tears through Flushing home killing 1 man

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A man has died after flames raced through a home in Queens.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Sunday at a home on 96th Street in Flushing.

Flames could be seen shooting through a top-floor window.

A woman at the home told firefighters her son was trapped upstairs.

That's where the 57-year-old man was discovered. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he later died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related topics:
flushingqueensnew york cityfdnyfatal firefiredeadly firehouse fire
