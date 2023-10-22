Firefighters battle three-alarm fire at storage warehouse in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A fire burned through a building in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

The FDNY received a report of a fire at a four-story storage warehouse on 63rd Street shortly after noon.

By 1 p.m., firefighters identified the blaze as a three-alarm fire.

In total, 33 units and at least 135 EMS and FDNY personnel responded to the scene.

At this time, first responders are still working to put out the flames.

Specifics about the storage warehouse are not yet known, although there were initial reports of e-bikes at the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately made clear.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

