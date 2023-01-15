Sixth floor of high rise on Upper East Side engulfed in flames

Firefighters fought flames on the sixth floor of the high rise on 88th Street.

UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- Firefighters battled flames shooting from an Upper East Side high rise on Saturday night.

Citizen App video shows the fire on the sixth floor of the building on 88th Street.

No one was injured during the incident.

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the blaze.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.