#BREAKING: @FDNY ladder truck loses control, slams into parked cars in #Brownsville #Brooklyn. Sources say fire fighter at the wheel had a medical episode, has been hospitalized in serious but stable condition. No other injuries. #abc7ny (photos: Peter Gerber) pic.twitter.com/BhnBa6QkF3 — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) October 17, 2018

A firefighter was hospitalized after an FDNY fire truck jumped a curb in Brooklyn Wednesday night.The accident happened just after 6 p.m. at East New York Avenue and St. Marks Avenue in Brownsville.The truck ended up hitting several parked vehicles.One firefighter was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in serious but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuriesFour firefighters are being evaluated on the scene.According to police, the firefighter behind the wheel suffered a medical emergency. The FDNY is investigating the cause of the crash.----------