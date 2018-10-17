Firefighter injured when FDNY fire truck jumps curb, hits vehicles in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A firefighter was hospitalized after an FDNY fire truck jumped a curb in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. at East New York Avenue and St. Marks Avenue in Brownsville.

The truck ended up hitting several parked vehicles.

One firefighter was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in serious but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries


Four firefighters are being evaluated on the scene.

According to police, the firefighter behind the wheel suffered a medical emergency. The FDNY is investigating the cause of the crash.

