WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) -- A firefighter suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at a six-story apartment building in the Bronx just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Flames shot out of the third-floor window of the building on Honeywell Ave. in West Farms.
One person was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are currently unknown.
One firefighter also suffered minor injuries.
More than 100 firefighters were at the scene fighting the blaze.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Firefighter injured after flames tear through Bronx apartment building
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News