Firefighter injured after flames tear through Bronx apartment building

By Eyewitness News
WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) -- A firefighter suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at a six-story apartment building in the Bronx just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Flames shot out of the third-floor window of the building on Honeywell Ave. in West Farms.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are currently unknown.

One firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

More than 100 firefighters were at the scene fighting the blaze.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

