Firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire in Woodhaven

By Eyewitness News
WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- One firefighter was injured in a two-alarm house fire in Queens early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out inside the multi-family home on 85th Street in Woodhaven at around 5:10 a.m.

One firefighter apparently fell through a flight of stairs while battling the blaze.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two residents also suffered minor injuries.

The home contains four apartments. An unknown number of residents were left homeless.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ: 2 suspects wanted after violent robbery in Queens apartment
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspects behind a violent assault and home break-in robbery in Queens.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodhavenqueensnew york cityfdnyapartment firefirefighter injuredfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fiery, multi-vehicle crash shuts down BQE
Mother arrested after child found wandering NYC street alone at night
New FEMA vaccination mega-site opens in Westchester County
2 officers suspended after body cam shows them kick suspect
US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting U.S.-led coalition troops
NY legislators set to pass bill repealing Cuomo's emergency powers
AccuWeather: Rapid recovery
Show More
COVID Vaccine Updates: Biden says all US adults may be vaccinated by end of May
Loyalty programs: Know your consumer rights
Dr. Oz, officers help revive man who had no pulse at NJ airport
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
Human remains found during construction reburied in NYC
More TOP STORIES News