Firefighter injured in Staten Island fire released from hospital

The firefighter weas greeted with bagpipes and his colleagues.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The final firefighter injured in a massive fire on Staten Island last month was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Lt. Bill Doody was met with a chorus of cheers, applause and bag pipes as he left Staten Island University Hospital.

He said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring as he recovered from burns.

"If I knew I was going to get treated this well, I would have gotten burned years ago," Doody joked after being wheeled out of the hospital.

Doody was among the 22 firefighters injured in a major fire on Shotwell Avenue in February. He suffered second and third-degree burns.

He called the fire "unfortunate" and ensuring care "beyond my imagination."

"I had third degree burns on both my calves, my abdomen and my left arm, I had second degree burns on various other places on my body. my head. theyve all healed very nicely, better than i thought they would. and they took the skin graph from my right thigh, which right now is bothering me the most. the rest of the injuries seem to have healed pretty well

The lieutenant will now continue his recovery at home.

