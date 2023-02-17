Multi-alarm fire burning through home on Staten Island

ARDEN HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a fourth alarm on Staten Island.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Friday in a home on Shotwell Avenue in the Arden Heights section.

Firefighters arrived and were battling the blaze when there was an internal collapse.

All firefighters have been pulled out and are accounted for.

At least two firefighters have been injured..

They have been taken to Staten Island University Hospital North.

This breaking story will be updated.

