Street renamed in Queens in honor of fallen firefighter killed in Brooklyn

A street in Queens has been renamed after six-year veteran firefighter Timothy Klein, who died while battling a fire in Canarsie last year.

BELLE HARBOR, New York (WABC) -- Family, friends and officials gathered in Queens on Wednesday morning to honor and memorialize a fallen firefighter.

The ceremony took place at the corner of Beach 129th Street and Newport Avenue in Belle Harbor to rename a portion of it after Firefighter Timothy Klein.

Klein died while battling a fire in Canarsie, Brooklyn, in April of 2022. The Queens native was 31 years old and a six-year veteran of the FDNY when he lost his life.

"He sacrificed everything for the city he loved, for the family he loved, for the fire department he loved and that's an inspiration, I know for me every day, and I think when I look around, that it's an inspiration for everybody here too," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

His family believes that renaming the street ensures that people in the area will always remember him as a hero in his own neighborhood.

ALSO READ | 3-year-old shot, gunman dead after hours-long police standoff

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.