Firefighters discover 1 dead in Queens Village fire

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS VILLAGE (WABC) -- One person died in a house fire in Queens Village Friday morning.

The fire started in the home on 221st Street just after 8 a.m.

The victim was discovered in the house by firefighters and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

