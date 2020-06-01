George Floyd protests live updates: Fires set, windows smashed, stores looted after 4th day of protests in NYC

Dramatic video showed the damage unfolding in SoHo as protesters smashed into luxury stores, stealing items and clashing with police.
Police believe it is the result of well-organized groups infiltrating peaceful protests, turning them into a riot.
Soho is an absolute mess this morning. Vandals targeted high end stores like Gucci, Versace and Bloomingdales. Police car torched. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/GBb4PrBxgc— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) June 1, 2020
The NYPD arrested more than 250 people. Seven police officers were hurt. None of the injuries is life threatening.
The scene as the sun came up Monday morning looked like a war zone, following looting at several high-end stores like Bloomingdale's, Tori Burch and Gucci, which are hallmarks of the SoHo area.
All have been closed for the last couple of months due to coronavirus restrictions. They now sit vandalized and looted.
Some protesters who were out with peaceful intention tried to stop the violence late Sunday night.
One man sprayed a fire extinguisher as vandals broke windows, but it wasn't enough to stop the destruction.
Some rioters also set fires. A dumpster was set ablaze, and so was an unoccupied police vehicle on Broadway.
Police are also investigating a shooting at Spring and Crosby streets that happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.
A man in his 20s was shot in the torso while walking among a large group of people.
NYPD counterterrorism officials say out-of-town anarchist groups are largely responsible for the destruction, organizing their moves around police and using encrypted apps.
Police say they have made dozens of arrests, and estimated about one out of seven protesters are from out of town.
Police say they came to the city with plans and supplies to cause chaos.
Earlier in the day, Mayor Bill de Blasio had rejected the idea of a curfew, like those adopted in other major U.S. cities.
The Democrat credited police for "tremendous restraint," but appointed two city officials to review incidents caught on video, including an officer ripping a man's mask off to spray his face with a chemical and two police cruisers lurching into a crowd of demonstrators in Brooklyn.
"We all better get back to the humanity here," de Blasio said. "The protesters are human beings. They need to be treated with tremendous respect. The police officers are human beings. They need to be treated with tremendous respect."
Since the protests began days ago, at least 790 people have been arrested, 33 officers have been injured and 27 police vehicles have been damaged or destroyed, police said. There were no major injuries reported.
The vandalism and violence early Monday followed more peaceful protests earlier in the day Sunday.
Large crowds angry over the George Floyd death gathered peacefully for hours in different parts of the city. At once point they closed the Manhattan Bridge as they marched from Brooklyn to Manhattan on Sunday night.
Other protesters marched across the Brooklyn Bridge, while another group crossed the Williamsburg Bridge.
Earlier, hundreds of people could be seen marching through Midtown, Manhattan on 5th Avenue, stopping briefly in Times Square before continuing south on Broadway.
The group appeared to be mostly peaceful and the sentiment was that they want justice. Several protesters said the focus should be peace.
"Come in peace, say what you have to do, say what you have to say," one protester said. "Black lives matter. That's the message. Period. That's it. Look at this. Peaceful. That's all. Just hear us. Hear our cries."
Chanting George Floyd in Foley Square @Abc7ny— Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) June 1, 2020
Peaceful demonstration pic.twitter.com/roqHBxmkUB
At the same time, hundreds more protesters marched on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, making their way toward Barclays Center. Protesters had been gathering outside the Barclays Center throughout the day where police remained on the perimeter.
At times, police and protesters shared moments of peace, kneeling together and even hugging.
Sweet moment between protestor and cop at Barclays. #brooklynprotests #NYCPROTEST #GeorgeFloyd #blm #nypd pic.twitter.com/56K6AVSZiD— Afeef Nessouli (@AfeefNess) June 1, 2020
In Lower Manhattan, the protesters converged and faced a mass of police officers, but the situation while tense remained non-violent.
Cops corned us on 2 sides and tried to block the street. Police in riot gear threatened us if we took another step so the ENTIRE group dropped to a knee. Kept it peaceful and now they opened the streets. We march on #NYCPROTEST #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Xlu8fAie1H— Chris Peary (@chris_peary24) June 1, 2020
By 9:30 p.m., tension gave way to some clashes with police, at least one vehicle fire and looting. One fire burned near the Strand Bookstore. Looters were spotted breaking into a Balenciaga store on Mercer Street.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
RELATED STORIES:
NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters
Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground during Floyd protests
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
Minneapolis Park Police release bodycam footage near George Floyd's in-custody death
3 people, including Catskills woman, face federal charges in Molotov police attacks: source
Brooklyn protests: Calls for review of violent protests, police response; hundreds arrested
1 federal officer killed, 1 critically hurt near California protest in 'act of domestic terrorism'
Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder
Mayor de Blasio urges protesters to remain peaceful, socially distant
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts