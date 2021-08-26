Firework attack leaves travel agency in New Jersey with shattered glass

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10975242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two women inside a hair salon were injured during a shooting on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A lit firework was used in an attack on a travel agency in New Jersey on Wednesday.News Copter 7 was over the scene in Paterson shortly after someone threw the firework from a moving car.Paterson police say no one was in the immediate area at the time of the incident.The firework broke a window, but no one was hurt.The investigation is ongoing.----------