Firework attack leaves travel agency in New Jersey with shattered glass

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Lit firework thrown at travel agency in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A lit firework was used in an attack on a travel agency in New Jersey on Wednesday.

News Copter 7 was over the scene in Paterson shortly after someone threw the firework from a moving car.

Paterson police say no one was in the immediate area at the time of the incident.

ALSO READ | 2 women shot in hair salon on Staten Island
EMBED More News Videos

Two women inside a hair salon were injured during a shooting on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.



The firework broke a window, but no one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonpassaic countycrimefireworks
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 women shot in hair salon on Staten Island
Toddler shoved to ground in seemingly random attack
NYC now has most expensive rental market in US: Report
AccuWeather Alert: Another scorcher
Family of beloved NJ principal creates scholarship fund in his honor
Deli meats linked to multi-state salmonella outbreaks
Afghanistan crisis, Jan. 6 probe, Hochul's potential Lt. governor
Show More
Some LI school districts not adjusting mask policies just yet
Marvel creates exclusive Avengers comic as vaccine incentive for teens
Municipal unions protest vaccination mandates
2 pedestrians struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
Video shows suspect wanted in NYC auto shop shooting
More TOP STORIES News