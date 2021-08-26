Firework attack leaves travel agency in New Jersey with shattered glass

News Copter 7 was over the scene in Paterson shortly after someone threw the firework from a moving car.
Paterson police say no one was in the immediate area at the time of the incident.
The firework broke a window, but no one was hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
