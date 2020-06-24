2 Staten Island men arrested with $6K in illegal fireworks

Deputy Sheriff Fireworks Task Force Officers arrest 2 in East Flatbush, Brooklyn for Unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks valued at more than $2,500 that were trafficked from Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/v2xZ7jJWOt — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) June 24, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6261680" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw Video: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces a multi-agency crackdown on illegal fireworks displays and suppliers.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two men are facing charges as part of a crackdown on illegal fireworks in New York City.The FDNY posted pictures of the $6,000 worth of fireworks fire marshals found in the suspects' car on Staten Island Tuesday.Matthew King, 35, and Rayval Singh, 22, will face charges of reckless endangerment and the unlawful dealing of fireworks.Fire marshals were conducting surveillance near the Goethals Bridge to try to intercept illegal fireworks being brought into the city.Also, Deputy Sheriff Fireworks Task Force Officers arrest two people in Canarsie, Brooklyn for unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks valued at more than $2,000 that were trafficked from Pennsylvania.----------