2 Staten Island men arrested with $6K in illegal fireworks

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two men are facing charges as part of a crackdown on illegal fireworks in New York City.

The FDNY posted pictures of the $6,000 worth of fireworks fire marshals found in the suspects' car on Staten Island Tuesday.

Matthew King, 35, and Rayval Singh, 22, will face charges of reckless endangerment and the unlawful dealing of fireworks.

Fire marshals were conducting surveillance near the Goethals Bridge to try to intercept illegal fireworks being brought into the city.

Also, Deputy Sheriff Fireworks Task Force Officers arrest two people in Canarsie, Brooklyn for unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks valued at more than $2,000 that were trafficked from Pennsylvania.



WATCH: Mayor de Blasio announces illegal fireworks crackdown
Raw Video: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces a multi-agency crackdown on illegal fireworks displays and suppliers.



