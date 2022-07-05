Woman suffers severe eye injury after getting hit in the face with firework in New Jersey

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman suffered a severe eye injury when she was struck in the face by a firework in New Jersey Monday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a home on Stuyvesant Road in Teaneck.

Police say they received a 911 call of a 40-year-old woman who was hit in the eye by a firework and was bleeding.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim.

She was transported by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of a serious eye injury.

At this point, there is no update on her condition.

The circumstances of the incident have not yet been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

