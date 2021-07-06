explosion

Toledo fireworks accident: 4 hurt in massive explosion at Ohio block party

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Police in Ohio said stacks of fireworks piled next to a rental truck ignited and set off a cascade of explosions at a Fourth of July block party in Toledo.

Four people were hurt, but none of the injuries are life threatening, officials said.

Video captured by a neighbor shows people yelling and running for cover as the fireworks exploded in every direction Sunday night. At one point, the rental truck briefly caught fire.

RELATED: Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies of chest trauma from fireworks blast: ME

The truck had been packed with fireworks, and was parked on the street at the block party.

A fire department spokesman said they're investigating what ignited the explosions.
