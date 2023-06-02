Anthony Carlo reports from Long Beach on water safety and the recent lifeguard shortage.

Long Beach lifeguards rush in to save five teens caught in powerful rip current

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- With beach season underway and the weather warming up, rescuers in Nassau County had quite the busy day on Thursday after rip currents nearly claimed the lives of a group of teenagers.

Officials say just before 2 p.m.., the teens, who ventured off into the water off Long Beach, were panicking as they found themselves next to the rocks in an area by the jetty that is known to be especially bad for riptides.

To make matter worse, there were no lifeguards on duty.

Fortunately, an emergency crew of lifeguards on patrol were spotted them.

The Long Beach lifeguards, who are currently operating on a skeleton crew schedule on weekdays, are working weekends and happened to be patrolling the beaches when they noticed the young swimmers in distress.

At least 2 ambulances parked near the beach, and a number of local fire departments were also involved in the rescue effort.

All five were taken to area hospitals for observation and are expected to be okay.

Long Beach lifeguards are scheduled to be on-duty 7-days a week beginning Saturday, June 24th through Labor Day weekend.

Until then, swimming is prohibited on weekdays.

READ MORE | NYC has 1/3 of lifeguards needed for beaches, pools this summer

This news comes as New York City, along with several cities across the country, face a shortage of lifeguards.

As of last month, there were 280 lifeguards said to be returning to the city's beaches this summer and another 200 recruits in training, but the city needs 1,400 in total.

To entice more the join, the city has also increased pay for lifeguards and will bring back free swimming lessons this summer.

More info can be found here.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.