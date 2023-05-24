Derick Waller reports on the start of Fleet Week New York.

Fleet Week New York 2023 kicks off with ceremonial parade of ships

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fleet Week New York 2023 officially kicks off today with the ceremonial parade of ships.

The ships will pass by the Statue of Liberty, Forth Hamilton, and One World Trade Center as they pull into Lower Manhattan.

The boats are expected to arrive from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

This year's parade of ships will include vessels from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), the Italian Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy, and the Royal Navy. Ships to participate:

- USS Wasp (LHD 1), an amphibious assault ship from Norfolk, Virginia

- USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), a dock landing ship from Norfolk, Virginia

- HMS Scott (H131), an ocean survey vessel from Plymouth, United Kingdom

- ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591), a frigate from La Spezia, Italy

- HMCS Glace Bay (MM 701), a maritime coastal defense vessel from Nova Scotia, Canada

- USCGC Warren Deyampert (WPC 1151), a fast response cutter from Boston, Massachusetts

- Four U.S. Naval Academy yard patrol crafts (YPs) from Annapolis, Maryland

- USNS Newport (T-EPF 12), an expeditionary fast transport from Norfolk, Virginia

- USS Cole (DDG 67), a guided missile destroyer from Norfolk, Virginia

- DCV Gelberman, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) drift collection vessel from New York

- Fireboat 343, a New York City Fire Department Ranger 4200 class fireboat from New York

- Tall Ship Clipper City, a gaff-rigged schooner ship operated by Manhattan By Sail from New York

If you want to see the ships, you can find them along the Hudson River from Battery Park to just south of the George Washington Bridge.

There will even be an 11-gun salute, called Salute to the Ships of Fleet Week, to the flagship, USS Wasp, as the ship passes by Fort Hamilton.

Fleet Week New York runs through May 30th.

For more information on events like boat tours, interactive displays, and military band performances visit: www.fleetweeknewyork.com.

All ship tours are free and open to the public.

