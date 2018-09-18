HURRICANE FLORENCE

Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Florence floodwaters in North Carolina

During a flooding event like Hurricane Florence, floodwaters are often full of hazards: sewage, debris, animals and even clumps of fire ants. (Kinston Police Department/Storyful)

KINSTON, NC --
During a flooding event like Hurricane Florence, floodwaters can be full of hazards: sewage, debris, animals and even floating clumps of fire ants.

The Kinston Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing clumps of fire ants floating in the floodwaters on Sunday. They called the situation "a place you do not want to find yourself" and asked residents to stay safe.

When floodwaters rise, the ants are able to group up and form a raft of sorts. They can reportedly survive in the water for weeks on end until the floodwaters subside and the insects can return to dry land.

Flooding brings venomous snakes out

