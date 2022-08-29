New York City DOB investigating after woman falls through apartment floor into cellar in The Bronx

A woman escaped major injury after the floor in her bathroom gave out and she fell into the basement of her building. Naveen Dhaliwal has the details.

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Buildings is taking a closer look at a Bronx building's safety after a woman fell through her bathroom floor into the basement.

The woman was in the bathroom of her first-floor apartment when the floor gave out and she fell into the basement of her building.

The partial collapse happened Sunday morning in a 67-unit building on Shakespeare Avenue in the Bronx.

The NYC Department of Buildings arrived at the scene and discovered a portion of the floor, directly in front of the shower and toilet, collapsed into the cellar below.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but fortunately did not suffer major injuries.

The building has a total of 38 complaints and 34 DOB violations according to the department's website.

Six of those complaints are still open.

Some of the complaints include the only elevator in the building being out of order in 2017 and illegal construction in the basement of the building which affected the structural stability in 2010, according to the DOB website.

Officials with the DOB said their preliminary investigation of the most recent incident determined that a lack of proper maintenance was a contributing factor in the collapse.

The landlord was issued a violation for failure to properly maintain the building and ordered to hire a professional engineer to submit a report on the structural stability of the floor inside the rest of the apartment.

Tenants said they weren't surprised by the incident and that the landlord is not fixing major problems.

"Look at what happened today...people are getting hurt...we have been telling the landlord, please do something, please do something," tenant Jose Merdera said. "They don't fix the wall, they don't do nothing."

Buildings inspectors issued a partial vacate order for the first-floor apartment and the cellar below.

