Nassau DA drops identity theft, grand larceny charges against nursing home worker

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- The Nassau County District Attorney has dropped all charges against a local nursing home worker who was accused of stealing $30,000 from someone's bank account.Police charged Florencio Exinvil, 28, of Elmont, in May with identity theft and grand larceny for allegedly using a woman's debit card at multiple Chase banks."I'm happy this is over, but I hope I can move on," Exinvil said in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne at her attorney's office in Garden City.Police pulled over Exinvil on May 18 as she left work at Sunharbor Manor in Roslyn Heights."When they were putting the handcuffs on me, I was confused and shocked and the police officer said, 'You know what you did with your credit cards,'" she said.Exinvil said when she was finally made aware of the charges against her, she was stunned."I'm dealing with COVID patients. I don't have time to go around stealing people's money or going to banks," she said.Exinvil's work time sheets from the days and times of the thefts on April 1 and 2 show Exinvil was at work.Surveillance photos of the suspect from the bank locations show a woman who looks strikingly similar to Exinvil, although half of the woman's face is covered with a surgical mask."It's tough in this day-in-age, especially with the advent of mask-wearing, that makes identification a challenge, but I think that additional steps should be taken," said Exinvil's attorney, Chauncey Henry.Law enforcement officials did not tell Eyewitness News what led them to Exinvil in the first place.Exinvil lost her job as an assistant manager at Sunharbor Manor and, although she could have her job back, she said she doesn't feel comfortable returning there because of the embarrassment."I became a nurse so I can work and I can help, but I feel like I'm not going to be able to get a job," she said. "I'm not going to be able to get a job because of mug shots and social media."Henry said Exinvil deserves to have her name cleared."This is intended to serve as a correction so that way Ms. Exinvil can continue to hold her head high and do great things with her life," he said.----------